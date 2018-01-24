South Korea asks U.S. for talks soon on washer, solar tariffs: trade ministry

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s government has asked the United States to hold bilateral talks as early as next week on tariffs Washington has imposed on imports of washing machines and solar panels, South Korea’s trade ministry said on Wednesday.

South Korea and China have condemned the steep tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, with Seoul saying on Tuesday it will complain to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the “excessive” move.

South Korea will ask the U.S. to “ease and withdraw” the measures, and will exercise rights under the WTO, the trade ministry said in a statement.