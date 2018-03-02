FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Business News
March 2, 2018 / 9:40 AM / a day ago

EU response to U.S. steel tariffs must comply with WTO rules: Germany's VDMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering trade association VDMA warned that any European Union counter-measures to new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports must comply with the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), even if the tariffs do not.

“Of course states must be able to protect their economies from unfair dumping practices. But the measures taken must always be in line with WTO rules,” VDMA managing director Thilo Brodtmann said in a statement.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.