March 1, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

House Speaker Ryan hopes Trump will consider other approaches to steel tariff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan hopes President Donald Trump will consider the unintended consequences of his decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Ryan’s spokesman said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at a news conference with Republican leaders after a closed conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Ryan also wants fellow Republican Trump to consider other approaches before taking action. Trump said a formal announcement on the tariffs would be made next week.

“The speaker is hoping the president will consider the unintended consequences of this idea and look at other approaches before moving forward,” Ryan spokesman Doug Andres said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

