FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Business News
March 5, 2018 / 5:48 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Trump declares won't back down on tariffs, does not expect trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not back down from his planned new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, creating a possible standoff with top lawmakers from his own Republican party who have criticized the planned levies for threatening the U.S. economy and possibly sparking a trade war.

“We’re not backing down,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I don’t think you’re going to have a trade war.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.