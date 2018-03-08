Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Trump slaps tariff fear on markets

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Imposing levies on steel and aluminum has lost the president his economic adviser, ex-Goldman No. 2 Gary Cohn. That has shocked investors out of complacency. Also: Italy’s elections leave fringe parties in charge. And big deals may be back on the agenda for the mining industry.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2D9vlbb
