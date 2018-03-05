FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:18 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Republican U.S. Representative Walker urges rejection of planned tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the largest group of conservatives in the U.S. Congress on Monday urged the Trump administration to reject its proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, saying they would weaken the U.S. economy.

“Raising taxes in the form of tariffs will only weaken our now-healthy economy,” House of Representatives Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker said in a statement.

“While we support the administration’s aim to get the best deal for the American people, leaving free trade agreements or sparking a trade war could leave our allies exposed, our domestic manufacturers scrambling and our economy in turmoil,” he said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

