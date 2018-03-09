FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

WTO says there is still time to discuss U.S. tariff move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Trade Organization members still have time to discuss the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports signed by President Donald Trump on Thursday, and it is up to them what happens next, WTO spokesman Dan Pruzin told reporters on Friday.

“Certainly there is still time to discuss this, and there is still time to discuss this within the format of the WTO, in our councils and committees,” Pruzin said.

“There an obligation for a member who takes a measure such as a safeguard or an anti-dumping measure or a counter-vailing measure to notify the organization of that measure. Now we don’t know what the legal basis for the U.S. measure is, so I can’t comment on whether or not they have an obligation to notify the announced measures from last night to the WTO.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Tom Miles

