Mnuchin says trade focus with China is issue specific

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin arrives to testify before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on FY2018 Budget Proposals on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that the Trump administration's approach to improving its economic relationship with China prioritizes specific issues rather than a bilateral investment agreement.

"I think what we're looking for is, opposed to just negotiating a large agreement, we're looking to negotiate very specific issues that deal with market issues today, deal with market fairness today, deal with opening their markets... that's really our focus. Once we make progress on that we can turn to the bilateral investment agreement," Mnuchin said at an event held at the U.S.-China Business Council in Washington.