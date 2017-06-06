FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Mnuchin says trade focus with China is issue specific
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2017 / 5:30 PM / 2 months ago

Mnuchin says trade focus with China is issue specific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin arrives to testify before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on FY2018 Budget Proposals on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that the Trump administration's approach to improving its economic relationship with China prioritizes specific issues rather than a bilateral investment agreement.

"I think what we're looking for is, opposed to just negotiating a large agreement, we're looking to negotiate very specific issues that deal with market issues today, deal with market fairness today, deal with opening their markets... that's really our focus. Once we make progress on that we can turn to the bilateral investment agreement," Mnuchin said at an event held at the U.S.-China Business Council in Washington.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.