WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leandra English, who is in a legal battle with the Trump administration over who is acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will spent Tuesday working in the office, she said in a statement.

Leandra English (L), current acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) meets with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) (not pictured) in Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“I plan on spending the day at CFPB headquarters taking calls and meetings with external stakeholders and bureau staff,” she said in a statement.