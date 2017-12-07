FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit sets stage for long legal battle over U.S. consumer watchdog
December 7, 2017 / 2:39 AM / 2 days ago

Lawsuit sets stage for long legal battle over U.S. consumer watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorneys for Leandra English, the deputy director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), on Wednesday filed fresh paperwork challenging President Donald Trump and his pick to lead the consumer watchdog.

FILE PHOTO: Leandra English (L), current acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) meets with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

A judge rejected English’s emergency filing to install her as the agency’s leader, but Wednesday’s new filing sets the stage for her to continue the legal fight in higher courts.

Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s top budget official, is leading the CFPB on an interim basis and a federal court has endorsed his right to hold the position for now.

English has challenged Mulvaney’s right to lead the agency, citing her endorsement by former CFPB director Richard Cordray who stepped down two weeks ago.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

