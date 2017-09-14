Trump says no decision yet on Fed chair; 'respects' Yellen

FILE PHOTO - A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, U.S. on October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has yet to make up his mind about who should succeed Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen when her term expires in February and said he has respect for the incumbent.

“I do respect Chairman Yellen a lot. I like her and I respect her but I haven’t made that decision yet. I think the country is doing well,” Trump told reporters traveling back with him from Florida on Air Force One.