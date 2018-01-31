FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 3:00 AM / 2 days ago

Trump urges U.S. Congress to back 'right to try' for terminally ill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said in his State of the Union address to the U.S. Congress on Tuesday that he wants lawmakers to support the “right to try” for terminally ill patients to try experimental therapies not approved by federal authorities.

“It is time for the Congress to give these wonderful Americans the ‘right to try,'” Trump said.

Legislation along these lines was approved by the Senate in August by a vote of 94-1. It was designed to give terminally ill patients access to unapproved medications and to provide immunity for physicians willing to administer the treatments.

Trump has expressed support for the measure before.

Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Sandra Maler

