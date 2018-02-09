White House says staff 'could all have done better' in handling Porter allegations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said that Chief of Staff John Kelly and other staff “could all have done better” in handling former aide Bob Porter once fully aware of domestic abuse allegations against him.

“I think it’s fair to say that we all could have done better over the last few days in dealing with this situation. This was a Rob Porter that we all have dealt with,” White House Spokesman Raj Shah told reporters. “The emerging reports were not reflective of the individual we’ve come to know and I am not going to get into the tick-tock of all this ... it is all a part of ongoing investigation.”