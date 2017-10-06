California AG pledges to defend birth control insurance coverage

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said on Friday he was “prepared to take whatever action it takes” to defend the Obamacare mandate that health insurers provide birth control, now that the Trump administration has moved to circumvent it.

The administration’s new contraception exemptions “are another example of the Trump administration trampling on people’s rights, but in this case only women,” Becerra told Reuters.

Becerra and other Democratic attorneys general have filed courtroom challenges to other Trump administration policies involving healthcare, immigration and the environment.