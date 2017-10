Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) speaks to reporters after the Senate approved $15.25 billion in aid for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey along with measures that would fund the federal government and raise its borrowing limit on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday that Facebook ads bought by Russia-linked entities targeted more than just Michigan and Wisconsin, the two states listed in media reports.

“There were a lot more states,” he told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.