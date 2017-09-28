Twitter briefing to U.S. congressional investigators disappointing: Senator Warner

FILE PHOTO - Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) speaks to reporters ahead of the weekly party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner, top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday he was deeply disappointed by the lack of information Twitter (TWTR.N) provided at a briefing for congressional investigators probing Russian interference in the U.S. election.

He said the Twitter briefing was mostly derivative of a presentation earlier this month given by Facebook (FB.O) and lacked thoroughness. “Their response was, frankly, inadequate on almost every level,” Warner told reporters.