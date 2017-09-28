FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter briefing to U.S. congressional investigators disappointing: Senator Warner
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 28, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 20 days

Twitter briefing to U.S. congressional investigators disappointing: Senator Warner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) speaks to reporters ahead of the weekly party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner, top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday he was deeply disappointed by the lack of information Twitter (TWTR.N) provided at a briefing for congressional investigators probing Russian interference in the U.S. election.

He said the Twitter briefing was mostly derivative of a presentation earlier this month given by Facebook (FB.O) and lacked thoroughness. “Their response was, frankly, inadequate on almost every level,” Warner told reporters.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.