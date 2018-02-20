EU will respond if U.S. imposes tariffs on European steel: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union will respond “appropriately” if the U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration decides to impose tariffs on European steel imports, the German economy ministry said on Tuesday.

“We must first wait and see whether and what action the U.S. President will take,” an economy ministry spokeswoman said.

“If U.S. restrictions on our European steel companies actually materialize, the EU will respond appropriately,” she said, adding Berlin was in close contact with the European Commission.