Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 9) - G20, Putin, Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One during their departure back to Washington, at Hamburg International Airport, in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017.

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The G 20 Summit was a great success for the U.S. - Explained that the U.S. must fix the many bad trade deals it has made. Will get done! [0715 EDT]

- I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion..... [0731 EDT]

- ...We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia! [0737 EDT]

- Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. [0750 EDT]

- ...and safe. Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't.... [0757 EDT]

- ...have it. Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologize). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election? [0806 EDT]

- Sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin. Nothing will be done until the Ukrainian & Syrian problems are solved! [0831 EDT]

- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0857 EDT]

- For years, even as a "civilian," I listened as Republicans pushed the Repeal and Replace of ObamaCare. Now they finally have their chance! [1607 EDT]

- Syrian ceasefire seems to be holding. Many lives can be saved. Came out of meeting. Good! [1609 EDT]

- The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! [2045 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)