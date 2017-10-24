Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Oct 23) - 401(k), NFL, Sgt. La David Johnson

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business News
October 23, 2017 / 2:01 PM / in a day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- There will be NO change to your 401(k). This has always been a great and popular middle class tax break that works, and it stays! [0742 EDT]

- Two dozen NFL players continue to kneel during the National Anthem, showing total disrespect to our Flag & Country. No leadership in NFL! [0753 EDT]

- I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! [0830 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

