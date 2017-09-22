FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Sept 22) - Rand Paul, North Korea
#Health News
September 22, 2017 / 10:33 AM / a month ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Sept 22) - Rand Paul, North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Rand Paul, or whoever votes against Hcare Bill, will forever (future political campaigns) be known as “the Republican who saved ObamaCare.” [0619 EDT]

- Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! [0628 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

