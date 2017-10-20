Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Oct 20) - Tax cut, United Kingdom

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Great news on the 2018 budget @SenateMajLdr McConnell - first step toward delivering MASSIVE tax cuts for the American people! #TaxReform (bit.ly/2gnJ59j) [0112 EDT]

- The Budget passed late last night, 51 to 49. We got ZERO Democrat votes with only Rand Paul (he will vote for Tax Cuts) voting against..... [0611 EDT]

- ....This now allows for the passage of large scale Tax Cuts (and Reform), which will be the biggest in the history of our country! [0615 EDT]

- Just out report: “United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror.” Not good, we must keep America safe! [0631 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)