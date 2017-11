ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday Turkey will do whatever is necessary if its banking sector is affected by the U.S. trial of a Turkish bank executive in a case regarding a conspiracy to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Mehmet Simsek, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Speaking at a conference in Istanbul, Simsek said Turkey’s banking sector has a great capacity to deal with shocks.