#Environment
January 4, 2018 / 9:53 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

American Airlines says storm prompts 1,300 flight cancellations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said Thursday it and its regional partners have canceled more than 1,300 U.S. flights due to a massive winter storm.

    The largest U.S. airline said it has canceled all remaining flights at New York City area airports on Thursday and expects to resume service on Friday. Both of New York City’s major airports are currently closed. The airline has also canceled all remaining flights Thursday from Boston, Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island.

    Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Chizu Nomiyama
