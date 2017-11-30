FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Mint American Eagle gold, silver coin sales fall sharply
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 10:48 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

U.S. Mint American Eagle gold, silver coin sales fall sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sales of U.S. Mint American Eagle gold and silver coins fell sharply year-over-year in November, keeping their tally for the first 11 months of 2017 on track for the weakest year since 2007, the latest data showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - A quality control agent examines a 2013 enhanced silver eagle silver coin at the United States West Point Mint facility in West Point, New York June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. Mint data showed its sales of American Eagle gold coins totaled 12,000 ounces in November, down 92 percent from November 2016. This placed sales for 2017 so far at 259,500 ounces, on track for the lowest in 10 years.

Sales of American Eagle silver coins reached 385,000 ounces in November, down 87 percent from November 2016, and bringing year-to-date sales to 17.3 million ounces, also on track for the lowest in 10 years.

Investors have shrugged off geopolitical concerns and have been selling some silver in favor of investing in the stock market’s record rally.

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.