FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Valeant in talks to sell eye-surgery assets to Carl Zeiss: Bloomberg
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 6, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 2 months ago

Valeant in talks to sell eye-surgery assets to Carl Zeiss: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is seen in Laval, Quebec June 14, 2016.Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) (VRX.N) is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE), Bloomberg reported.

Valeant's eye-surgery assets may be valued at about $2 billion in a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2sckufc)

"We don't comment on speculation or rumors," Valeant spokeswoman Lainie Keller said in an email. Carl Zeiss was not available for comment.

Valeant, under Chief Executive Joe Papa, has been focusing on its dermatology, eyecare and gastrointestinal units while selling off some other assets as it looks to pay down about $30 billion in debt, racked up after years of acquisitions.

Bloomberg said talks between the companies were ongoing and that other bidders could still be interested in the business.

Valeant's shares were up 2.9 percent at C$17.12 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trading on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.