(Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Lumify drop to treat eye redness.

A sign for the headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is seen in Laval, Quebec June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

The eye drop, made by the company’s Bausch & Lomb eye care business, has been approved for over-the-counter sale, Valeant said.

Lumify, first approved in 1996 as a treatment for patients with glaucoma, is currently available at higher doses as a prescription medicine.