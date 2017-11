CARACAS (Reuters) - A committee of derivatives industry group ISDA will reconvene on Monday to discuss whether Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has triggered a credit event through a late payment of its 2017N bond, ISDA said on its website on Friday.

The logo of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela March 2, 2017. Picture taken March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins