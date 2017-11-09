Venezuela vows no U.S. sanctioned officials in creditors meeting: sources

CARACAS/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Venezuela has promised investors that government officials under sanction by the United States will not participate in a debt restructuring meeting in Caracas on Monday, three market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The U.S. flag flies in front of the U.S. embassy in Caracas, Venezuela July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Investors had said that the potential presence of sanctioned Venezuelan officials in that meeting has raised concerns that joining it could violate sanctions.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.