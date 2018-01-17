FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Technology News
January 17, 2018 / 10:13 PM / a day ago

Verizon says new U.S. tax law to increase fourth-quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Wednesday the tax overhaul bill signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump late last year will result in a one-time reduction in net deferred income tax liabilities of about $16.8 billion.

The reduction will increase earnings for the fourth quarter and year ending Dec. 31, 2017, but will not have any impact on the 2017 statement of cash flows, Verizon said in a filing.

Verizon estimates that the impact of the law to earnings per share for the year ended Dec. 31 is about $4.10.

Analysts and investors had expected that the law, which slashes the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, to boost corporate earnings. Telecom companies stand to benefit because they are primarily domestic businesses.

Verizon also said it expects a separate accounting change implemented on Jan. 1, 2018 to increase pre-tax retained earnings by $4 billion to $4.6 billion.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.