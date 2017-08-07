FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vernalis hit by fresh U.S. setback for cough and cold drug
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 7, 2017 / 7:21 AM / in 2 months

Vernalis hit by fresh U.S. setback for cough and cold drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Vernalis fell more than 15 percent on Monday as the British biotech company backed by fund manager Neil Woodford and his previous employer Invesco announced a fresh setback for a key new drug in the United States.

The company said its cough and cold treatment CCP-08 had received a so-called complete response letter (CRL) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), meaning the agency is not prepared to approve it at this time.

Vernalis shares fell as much as 15.8 percent to 16 pence, matching a record low first hit on May 18. The shares, which were trading down 12 percent at 0750 GMT, have fallen 82 percent from their 2015 peak of more than 88.

The FDA blow follows a similar CRL for the company’s sister product CCP-07 in April.

“Unfortunately, the outstanding items that resulted in a CRL for CCP-07 could not be addressed in time to avoid the same outcome for CCP-08,” Chief Executive Ian Garland said.

Garland said both drugs were “of the utmost importance to Vernalis” and the company was working with its partner Tris and the FDA to resubmit both applications as quickly as possible. It expects to provide an update on progress “in the coming months”.

Rx Securities analyst Joseph Hedden said the latest setback was disappointing but not a significant surprise, given the earlier problems with CCP-07.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.