8 days ago
Vertex Pharma's quarterly profit beats estimates
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
July 26, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 8 days ago

Vertex Pharma's quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O) reported a better-than-expected profit for the third straight quarter, helped by improved sales of its cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs.

Net profit attributable to Vertex was $18 million, or 7 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $64.5 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Vertex earned 39 cents per share, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 35 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vertex's results come on the heels of stunning data from three triple combination trials, taking the company one step closer to developing a drug that treats up to 90 percent of CF patients.

CF is a life-threatening condition, where a defective gene disrupts the function of the lungs and digestive system, producing a build-up of thick, sticky mucus leading to inflammation and recurrent bacterial infections.

Vertex's total revenue rose 26.1 percent to $544.1 million, beating analysts' estimate of $487.5 million.

Orkambi and Kalydeco, Vertex's lead CF treatments, drew in $324 million and $190 million, respectively, compared with Barclay's consensus estimates of $299 million and $189 million.

Vertex also reiterated its full-year CF product revenue forecast of $1.84 billion to $2.07 billion.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru

