FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vertex ups cystic fibrosis sales view, but 2 trials fail
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 8:51 PM / in 7 hours

Vertex ups cystic fibrosis sales view, but 2 trials fail

Deena Beasley

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O) raised its outlook for full-year sales of its cystic fibrosis drugs as it released quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but the company reported disappointing results from two clinical trials and its shares tumbled 3 percent in after-hours trade.

Excluding one-time items, Vertex said it earned 53 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 31 cents a share, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of Orkambi and Kalydeco, Vertex’s lead cystic fibrosis treatments, totaled $336 million and $213 million, respectively, topping analyst estimates of $318 million and $192 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company said that two clinical trials involving cystic fibrosis patients with specific gene mutations did not meet their main goals, while a third clinical trial did meet its primary goal.

Based on the results, Vertex said it planned to seek approval for Orkambi in children age 2 to 5.

The company said it now expects full-year cystic fibrosis product sales of $2.1 billion to $2.15 billion - up from a previous range of $1.84 billion to $2.07 billion.

The company’s quarterly revenue rose 40 percent to $578 million.

“We believe the beat and raise signals continued dominance in a space that continues to grow,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams said in a research note.

Investors are awaiting more results from Vertex studies involving triple combinations of cystic fibrosis treatments that could help up to 90 percent of patients with the life-threatening lung disease.

Cystic fibrosis results from a defective gene that disrupts the function of the lungs and digestive system, producing a build-up of thick, sticky mucus leading to inflammation and recurrent bacterial infections.

Shares of Vertex, which rose nearly 3 percent to close at $146.80 on Wednesday, slid 3.3 percent to $141.50 in after-hours trading.

Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Susan Thomas and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.