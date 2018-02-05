FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Markets
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Technology
Environment
Sport
Health
#Technology News
February 5, 2018 / 5:05 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Virgin money bans cryptocurrency purchases on its credit cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Virgin Money (VM.L) has banned purchases of cryptocurrencies on its credit cards, a spokesman said on Monday, after similar moves by Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and several U.S. investment banks.

    “Following a review of our policies, I can confirm customers will no longer be able to use their Virgin Money credit card to purchase cryptocurrencies,” the spokesman said. “This only applies to our credit cards and not our debit card.”

    Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Edmund Blair

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.