21 hours ago
Trump chides Merck CEO after resignation from presidential council
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide - mayor
270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide - mayor
August 14, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 21 hours ago

Trump chides Merck CEO after resignation from presidential council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S. August 12, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump chided Merck & Co Inc's Kenneth Frazier after the drugmaker's chief executive resigned from a presidential advisory board earlier on Monday and cited a need for U.S. leaders to denounce bigotry following a violent weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

