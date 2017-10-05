FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi says Milan prosecutor probe is a routine matter of course
October 5, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 14 days ago

Vivendi says Milan prosecutor probe is a routine matter of course

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The investigation by Milan prosecutors of Vivendi (VIV.PA) managers stems from a complaint filed by the main shareholder of Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) and is a due matter of course, the French group said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday police raided the headquarters of Vivendi in Paris in connection with a probe into alleged market abuse relating to its acquisition of a stake in Mediaset.

“It is the result of the unfounded and unjust complaint presented by Berlusconi against Vivendi after its entry into Mediaset capital,” Vivendi said in a statement.

The family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is the biggest shareholder of Mediaset.

The French media group said the probe in no way indicated accusations against anyone.

“The investigation is routine,” it said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

