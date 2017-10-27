FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court rejects Deutsche See​'s suit against VW
October 27, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated a day ago

German court rejects Deutsche See​'s suit against VW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court has rejected a complaint against Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) brought by fish distributor Deutsche See which has sued the carmaker over its diesel-test cheating.

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen at Serramonte Volkswagen in Colma, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Deutsche See said in February it was suing the German carmaker over malicious deception for leasing diesel vehicles VW had said were environmentally friendly, the first corporate case for VW in its home market since the emissions scandal broke in September 2015.

Deutsche See will consult with its lawyers about further steps, the company said.

The world’s largest automaker is facing a barrage of lawsuits from customers, investors and regulators over its diesel-test cheating.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
