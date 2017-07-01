FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW recalls 385,000 cars in Germany for brake system update
July 1, 2017 / 3:19 PM / a month ago

VW recalls 385,000 cars in Germany for brake system update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man uses phone under a Volkswagen logo at the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 20, 2017.Aly Song

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is recalling 385,000 cars in Germany for a software update to their anti-lock brake systems, news agency DPA reported, citing a spokesman for the automaker.

Volkswagen's VW, Audi and Skoda brands were affected, it said.

According to DPA, the braking control system may not function properly in certain driving conditions, such as when the driver over-steers, under-steers or slams on the brakes.

Volkswagen had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely

