U.S. probes 415,000 Volkswagen vehicles for air bag problems

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it is opening an investigation into potential air bag failure in 415,000 Volkswagen vehicles after the German automaker issued a recall for the same issue in 2015.

The agency said it had 90 complaints of problems after the recall was announced including some reports of problems after owners had repairs completed. NHTSA said a component of the air bag could become contaminated and cause the air bag not to deploy in a crash.

The investigation covers eight models from the 2010-2014 time frame, including the Jetta, Tiguan, Golf and Passat.