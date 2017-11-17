FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. probes 415,000 Volkswagen vehicles for air bag problems
November 17, 2017 / 1:13 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. probes 415,000 Volkswagen vehicles for air bag problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it is opening an investigation into potential air bag failure in 415,000 Volkswagen vehicles after the German automaker issued a recall for the same issue in 2015.

Volkswagen's logos are pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The agency said it had 90 complaints of problems after the recall was announced including some reports of problems after owners had repairs completed. NHTSA said a component of the air bag could become contaminated and cause the air bag not to deploy in a crash.

The investigation covers eight models from the 2010-2014 time frame, including the Jetta, Tiguan, Golf and Passat.

Reporting by David Shepardson

