October 6, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 12 days ago

VW brand September sales hit record on strong demand in China, Americas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man uses phone under a Volkswagen logo at the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Friday reported the highest-ever September sales result for its core namesake brand, with global registrations up 8 percent year-on-year to 593,700 vehicles.

Nine-month deliveries of VW’s largest division by sales and revenue rose 2.7 percent to 4.49 million autos, with gains in China and the Americas offsetting a decline in western Europe, the carmaker said.

“There are also clear signs of an upturn in the home market of Germany, current orders are well above the previous month,” sales chief Juergen Stackmann said, without being more specific.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Douglas Busvine

