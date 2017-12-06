FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walgreens to buy 40 percent stake in Chinese pharmacy chain
Sections
Featured
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Exclusive
the road to brexit
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 6, 2017 / 12:28 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Walgreens to buy 40 percent stake in Chinese pharmacy chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) said it would buy a 40 percent stake in Chinese pharmacy chain operator Sinopharm Holding GuoDa Drugstores Co Ltd, as the U.S. drugstore chain seeks to expand in the country’s fast-growing healthcare market.

Walgreens, the biggest U.S. drugstore chain, said on Wednesday it would buy the minority stake from China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd for about $416 million.

The deal comes when the Chinese government has been encouraging private investments and equity from abroad in its healthcare industry.

Healthcare expenditure in China is expected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2020, according to an estimate by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

GuoDa, which operates and franchises 3,500 retail pharmacies across 70 cities in China, said the Walgreens investment would help its nationwide expansion plans.

Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.