FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walgreens to cut stake in Chinese pharma wholesaler JV
Sections
Featured
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 22, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 4 days ago

Walgreens to cut stake in Chinese pharma wholesaler JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) said on Friday it would sell a 30 percent stake in a Chinese pharmaceutical wholesaling joint venture to partner Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd (600332.SS).

The joint venture was formed in 2008 as a 50-50 partnership between Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Europe’s Alliance Boots, which had paid 41 million pounds ($54.81 million) for the stake.

    Walgreens Boots will own 20 percent of the joint venture, Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corp [GZPHA.UL], following the stake sale, financial details of which were not disclosed.

    The U.S. drug retailer this month said it would buy a 40 percent stake in Chinese pharmacy chain operator Sinopharm Holding GuoDa Drugstores Co Ltd for about $416 million, as it looks to expand in the country’s fast-growing healthcare market.

    ($1 = 0.7480 pounds)

    Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.