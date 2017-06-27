FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
WWL current, former executives accused of price fixing in shipping rates
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 27, 2017 / 9:17 PM / a month ago

WWL current, former executives accused of price fixing in shipping rates

Diane Bartz

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two former and one current executive of the shipping company Wallenius Wilhemsen Logistics AS (WWL) (WWLO.OL) have been indicted on charges of fixing the prices of some international ocean shipping, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Former executives Arild Iversen and Anders Boman were indicted in November 2016 along with current executive Kai Kraass, the department said. The indictment was unsealed on Tuesday.

Iversen is a former WWL chief executive, Boman was head of the Asian business for WWL and Kraass was Head of Commercial, Region Europe, according to the complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

WWL and three other companies have pleaded guilty to price-fixing. WWL was sentenced to pay a fine of $98.9 million, the department said.

"The indictment unsealed today is yet another step in the Division's efforts to restore competition in the shipping industry," said acting Assistant Attorney General Andrew Finch of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division in a statement. "WWL has pleaded guilty. Now we are working to ensure that its executives who conspired to suppress competition at the expense of American consumers will be held accountable."

Attempts to reach Iverson, Boman and Kraass for comment were unsuccessful.

Reporting by Diane Bartz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.