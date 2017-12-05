FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart to integrate physical, online units in Brazil
#Technology News
December 5, 2017 / 5:05 PM / a day ago

Wal-Mart to integrate physical, online units in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT.N) has decided to integrate its physical retail and e-commerce activities, as well as expand its so-called online marketplace operations, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

A man talks on his mobile phone in front of a Wal-Mart store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 16, 2016. To match Insight WALMART-BRAZIL/ REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Together with an ongoing campaign to revamp its stores and introduce more regional and in-house brands, the new initiatives should cost about 1.5 billion reais ($464 million) over the next four years, Walmart Brasil said.

Online marketplaces are an increasingly popular e-commerce format, in which websites offers products from third-party retailers, rather than just the company hosting the site.

Reporting by Gram SlatteryEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
