2 months ago
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus to invest $300 million in Princeton GV
June 6, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 2 months ago

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus to invest $300 million in Princeton GV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus [WP.UL] will invest up to $300 million in Princeton Growth Ventures which aims to build a global tech, media and telecoms (TMT) infrastructure business.

Princeton GV's business will particularly focus on data centers and digital media services in emerging markets such as India and China, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We believe telecom companies will increasingly divest non-core assets, which should lead to a number of attractive investment opportunities in data centers and the broader TMT infrastructure sector," Viraj Sawhney, managing director, Warburg Pincus, said in the statement.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

