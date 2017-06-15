FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In Qatar and Saudi Arabia's fight, Iran's the real winner
June 15, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 2 months ago

In Qatar and Saudi Arabia’s fight, Iran’s the real winner

Matthew Gault

1 Min Read

A man walks past Qatar Airways office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 5, 2017.Faisal Al Nasser

Thanks to a hack allegedly carried out by Russian intelligence, relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia are tense to say the least. The Kingdom has blockaded Qatar ports and several Gulf states have removed envoys and ambassadors. Right now, the Middle East looks a lot like Europe on the eve of World War I.

This week on War College, Oklahoma University professor Joshua Landis runs us through the complicated factions making up the Middle East. According to Landis, Iran is the real winner in the latest dust up between old allies.

About the Author

Produced by Bethel Habte

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.

