Growing up CIA

Despite some close calls, America and Russia never fought a full-scale global conflict during the Cold War. The fear of nuclear Armageddon loomed for decades but never occurred. The world avoided the devastation thanks to the efforts of politicians, spies and soldiers. If not for some special and unexpected relationships across the Iron Curtain, the world may look very different today.

This week on War College, author Eva Dillon talks us through her new book Spies in the Family and one of the relationships that kept the world safe. Dillon’s father was a CIA spymaster whose most trusted asset was a high level Soviet general and a close family friend.