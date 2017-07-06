Podcast: We need to talk about the Special Forces

U.S. Special Operations Forces worked and fought in more than 130 countries across the world in 2016 alone (here%3A_nick_turse,_special_ops,_shadow_wars,_and_the_golden_age_of_the_gray_zone/)

. In 2017, America’s elite troops are doing even more here

. From East Africa, to the Middle East and beyond, U.S. operators are more than just the tip of the spear, they’re the entire vanguard. That’s not necessarily a good thing.

This week on War College, Tim Lynch – a retired Marine and former contractor in Afghanistan – walks us through his experiences in Afghanistan where he had a front row seat for U.S. Special Operations Forces boldest experiments. According to Lynch, America’s elite troops aren’t always great at their job, often misunderstand Afghan culture and sometimes pick fights when they should be building bridges.