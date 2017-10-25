FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee buys stake in indie wealth manager HighTower
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 25, 2017 / 6:00 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee buys stake in indie wealth manager HighTower

Elizabeth Dilts

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Independent wealth manager HighTower said on Wednesday it had sold a stake to private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners.

HighTower said Thomas H. Lee will acquire a “significant stake,” but declined to specify the terms. HighTower, which oversees about $50 billion in client assets, has been expanding by bringing registered investment advisers over to its platform from other top wealth managers.

The HighTower statement quoted Thomas H. Lee Managing Director Ganesh Rao as saying the deal would support HighTower’s goal to be “one of the premier brands within the wealth management industry.”

The deal comes at a time when mounting costs for technology and compliance have squeezed margins at small and mid-sized independent wealth management firms across the industry.

In April, HighTower rival Focus Financial Partners said it sold a majority stake in its business to private equity investors KKR and Stone Point Capital in a deal that valued the firm at around $2 billion.

HighTower Chief Executive Elliot Weissbluth has said in recent years that he has considered taking the company public, but told Reuters in an interview last month that he was not taking any near-term steps toward an IPO.

THL joins two long-term HighTower investors DLB Capital HighTower and Weissbluth, who said they are not selling their stakes. The firm will also invest an additional $100 million of new capital in HighTower after closing.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2018 pending approval from regulators.

Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.