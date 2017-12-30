FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weatherford scraps joint venture, sells a business to Schlumberger
Sections
Featured
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 30, 2017 / 1:09 AM / 2 days ago

Weatherford scraps joint venture, sells a business to Schlumberger

Gary McWilliams

3 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services company Weatherford International Plc (WFT.N) on Friday sold a U.S. oil-well business to rival Schlumberger NV for $430 million, abandoning a planned joint venture.

Weatherford has struggled with losses and has been looking to sell units and raise cash to reduce about $7.9 billion in debt. It suffered a $875 million loss on $4.21 billion in revenue for the first nine months of this year.

In March, the company agreed to put its North American pressure pumping and well completions operations into a venture with Schlumberger in exchange for $535 million in cash and a 30 percent stake in the resulting business, called OneStim. The effort was designed to better compete against market leader Halliburton and fast-growing companies such as Keane Group.

On Friday, the joint venture was abruptly called off as Weatherford sold its U.S. pressure pumping assets used to hydraulically fracture shale rock to release trapped oil and gas, and transferred about 100 employees to Schlumberger.

The new deal “delivers cash proceeds that enable our company to begin the deleveraging process,” Weatherford Chief Executive Mark McCollum said in a statement. Keeping the U.S. and Canadian well-completions operation “allows for significant upside potential,” he added.

Pressure pumping specialists have been expanding rapidly with strong demand from shale producers taking advantage of higher crude prices. This month, Keane Group Inc (FRAC.N) said it would spend $115 million to expand its fleet, citing higher demand and improved economics.

    RBC Capital Markets analyst Kurt Hallead in a research note said the deal doubles Schlumberger’s hydraulic fracturing fleet and allows it to avoid a potential payout to acquire the rest of OneStim. Weatherford gets most of the cash it would have received under the original agreement, but gives up recurring income from the joint venture, he wrote.

    Representatives of Weatherford and Schlumberger did not reply to requests for comment.

    Weatherford shares closed up 13 cents to $4.17 on Friday. They are off about 36 percent since March, when the joint venture was first proposed. Schlumberger was off 7 cents at $67.39.

    Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Leslie Adler

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.